Premier League

Should Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe?

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG with Manchester United labelled as a possible destination but should the Red Devils sign him?

News has broken today stating that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG as early as the January transfer window. Manchester United have been listed as a potential destination for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid is understood to be the player's preferred destination. However, today's reports suggest that PSG would not be open to selling Mbappe to the Spanish giants.

United’s rivals Liverpool have been heavily linked to Mbappe and a move to the Premier League seems to be a real option on the cards as things stand.

Erik Ten Hag ’s side will most definitely be looking for a striker next year. The addition of a number nine is said to be one of the priorities for United going forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave United in the summer transfer window and will pursue an exit in 2023 following the World Cup. The Red Devils will need to ensure the replacement is a world class talent for the long term.

The 23 year old fits the profile of what was stated above, however there are many pros and cons over a move for Mbappe.

Of course the Frenchman would be a world class addition. Mbappe is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe with a full career still ahead of him.

With the ability to play both through the central role as well as off the left, Mbappe is a perfect versatile attacker that Ten Hag could use at United.

However it is well documented that Mbappe has some attitude problems and that could well interfere with what Ten Hag is building at United.

Add that to the reported €300million that PSG would want to part ways with the player. A move for Mbappe wouldn’t fit the profile of signing Ten Hag would be looking for.

United have to improve in many areas and the money needs to be spent wisely, so a move for Mbappe, in my opinion should be avoided.

Yardbarker

Watch: Mbappe Celebrates With Half the PSG Squad After Scoring Past Donnarumma in Training

Even amid the rumors and speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe’s displeasure at Paris Saint-Germain, he is still enjoying being around his teammates at the club. During a training session ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against Olympique de Marseille, Mbappe celebrated with half of the squad after he scored past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Juventus man says the players are frightened

Former Juventus man Marco Tardelli has discussed their struggles this season and insists the players look scared when they take to the pitch. Juve is on a downward spiral which has spilled over from last season despite their summer business activities. Max Allegri’s men now struggle to beat the smallest...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
