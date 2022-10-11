Read full article on original website
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
The future of the next CMS schools will be on the ballot soon
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is continuing its overview of school boundaries and buildings in anticipation of the 2023 bond referendum. This overview impacts where your child may go to school in the next few years and if you see a new school built in your neighborhood. "All...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
These 3 NC towns ranked highest in affordable cities with the most people earning six figures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to high potential earnings, the Queen City has a lot of potential. A new study by How To Home analyzed the U.S. Bureau of Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities' data to determine the rankings.
WBTV
Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
WCNC
VERIFY: COVID-19, flu and RSV are circulating; doctors say it's possible to catch more than one at once
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid an already active flu season, an earlier-than-expected RSV season, and the possibility of COVID-19 activity heightening headed into winter, doctors are warning people to take precautions against these circulating viruses. The latest CDC flu tracker map shows North Carolina in low-to-moderate flu activity and South...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
WCNC
McIntyre Elder Law stresses the importance of legal and financial planning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning on Charlotte Today, we were joined by attorney Greg McIntyre and financial planner Ryan Begley - to talk the importance of having your financial and legal affairs in order.
'Domestic violence doesn't get better' | Advocates raise awareness and share resources to turn victims into survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The theme for this year's Domestic Violence Awareness Month is 'Everyone Knows Someone,' emphasizing the fact that this crime can affect all walks of life. That's why the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Safe Alliance made it their mission year-round to help victims safely get out of abusive situations.
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
WCNC
Juvenile arrested after gun found at Julius Chambers High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The gun was found after classes were dismissed for the day Thursday. The suspect has not been identified because of...
WCNC
Hear better...feel better
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Levine Hearing. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Hear better and you feel better, there are so many issues that can account for not feeling better. Here with more is Dr. Madison Levine from Levine Hearing.
'A long time coming' | City leaders react to Charlotte transit CEO resigning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Lewis, the current leader of the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), will leave his post at the end of November. Charlotte's city manager Marcus Jones made the announcement in a virtual news briefing Thursday. Jones said Lewis is leaving to take another job. The change...
First-time voters aiming to register ahead of deadline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is less than a month before the 2022 Midterm Elections take place and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day people in North Carolina will be able to register to vote in this election, and the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is doing all it can to get people signed up to head to the polls on Nov. 8, including the youngest eligible citizens.
Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
WCNC
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
West Charlotte wreck causes major delays on Wilkinson Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed for hours near Little Rock Road and the Charlotte airport due to a crash Friday morning that knocked down power lines and traffic lights. Crews responded to a crash on the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard a little...
