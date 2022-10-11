ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

McIntyre Elder Law stresses the importance of legal and financial planning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning on Charlotte Today, we were joined by attorney Greg McIntyre and financial planner Ryan Begley - to talk the importance of having your financial and legal affairs in order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Juvenile arrested after gun found at Julius Chambers High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The gun was found after classes were dismissed for the day Thursday. The suspect has not been identified because of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hear better...feel better

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Levine Hearing. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Hear better and you feel better, there are so many issues that can account for not feeling better. Here with more is Dr. Madison Levine from Levine Hearing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First-time voters aiming to register ahead of deadline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is less than a month before the 2022 Midterm Elections take place and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day people in North Carolina will be able to register to vote in this election, and the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is doing all it can to get people signed up to head to the polls on Nov. 8, including the youngest eligible citizens.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
ELECTIONS
WCNC

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC

