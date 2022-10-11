CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is less than a month before the 2022 Midterm Elections take place and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day people in North Carolina will be able to register to vote in this election, and the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is doing all it can to get people signed up to head to the polls on Nov. 8, including the youngest eligible citizens.

