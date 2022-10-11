ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?

Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
