KWTX
Texas murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin in connection to a 2021 murder
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in Wisconsin in connection to 2021 murder in Houston. Israel Perez, 31, was arrested Oct. 4 by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He’s awaiting extradition to Houston.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Click2Houston.com
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
fox26houston.com
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors see activity on cell phone the morning his parents were murdered
HOUSTON - Prosecutors in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder trial showed jurors his cell phone activity for the morning his parents were murdered. The now 22-year-old is on trial, accused of killing his parents when he was just 16. An investigator was on the witness stand Friday testifying about the...
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
fox26houston.com
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
mjpdnews.org
Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Cypress man gets life in prison for murder of good Samaritan in robbery at Chinatown restaurant
A Marine veteran who was dining with his wife and 8-year-old son on New Year's Day was shot to death in the restaurant.
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said. Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Officers describe Armstrong's demeanor after murdering parents
HOUSTON - There was a lot of talk Thursday in the murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. about what emotions he showed the morning his parents were murdered as day 3 of Armstrong’s re-trial continued. According to defense attorneys Antonio Jr. was a kid who was traumatized and...
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?
Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
