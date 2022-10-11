ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in collision east of Quincy

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

QUINCY — One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision near Quincy Tuesday night.

According to a press release by the Washington State Patrol, a 23-year-old Ephrata resident was driving a 2015 Subaru Impreza westbound on state Route 28 at about 9 p.m. The driver of the Impreza veered into the eastbound lane at milepost 32, near Road O east of Quincy, colliding head-on with a 2002 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old Ephrata resident.

The release states that the driver of the Impreza was declared deceased at Quincy Valley Medical Center and the driver of the Accord was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The names of the drivers were not given pending notification of family and because the driver of the Accord was a minor.

WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber said investigators don't believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, but the investigation is not yet complete. No charges will be filed, he added.

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 1

