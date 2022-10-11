Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany reveals alternate finale ending that was 'more serious'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As a superhero meta-comedy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended its first season in appropriately humorous and self-referential fashion. Jen Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany), not only broke the fourth wall but literally smashed through the Disney+ welcome screen and entered a different show altogether.
EW.com
In praise of a random, wonderful episode of The Good Fight
If the little boy doesn't get bone marrow he dies. That's the gist of "The End of a Saturday," Thursday's exuberant episode of The Good Fight. Weekend plans go out the window when Ri'Chard (André Braugher) calls an emergency Saturday-morning Zoom. His nephew Dustin (Walter Russell III) was minutes from a transplant operation when the donor backed out. "We're lawyers," says Ri'Chard. "There's always a Plan B." He needs legal solutions for sickle-cell disease, and in a 40-minute episode, the firm tries them all. That's 40 minutes rounding up, counting opening and closing credits. And actually, the proper plot doesn't even take that long. Multiple lawsuits and organ-donation schemes wrap by the 34-minute mark. There's still time for a pizza party, and then things get weird.
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer debunks finale post-credits scene tease about Wong going to 'another show'
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (now streaming on Disney+). It's now become tradition for a Marvel Cinematic Universe end-credits scene to blow fans' minds about new characters, upcoming projects, and general speculation about the future of the franchise. And all season long, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law played around with what a Marvel post-credits scene could be in more than half the episodes, subverting expectations and using end tags in a comedic way instead. However, the finale's post-credits scene has one line that has fans theorizing about the future in a very traditional Marvel way, so EW got to the bottom of what it means. And in true She-Hulk fashion, it's not what you expect!
EW.com
TheWatcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
EW.com
Kaycee Clark reveals the truth behind shocking The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere exits
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season premiere of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. It's becoming a concerning trend on The Challenge: a new season begins and cast members exit with little to no explanation as replacements are brought in with major fanfare. In the past two seasons alone, we've seen Natalie Anderson, Ashley Mitchell, Nam Vo, and Lauren Coogan disappear from the game with vague details (or sometimes none at all!) about why they're suddenly gone. And it happened again in The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere almost immediately as Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark exited with no explanation aside from host TJ Lavin saying, "Well, stating the obvious, we live in crazy times right now, and already Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game."
EW.com
Ralph Macchio reveals the worst Karate Kid sequel idea he ever heard in Waxing On excerpt
Nearly three decades passed between the release of The Karate Kid Part III and the premiere of Cobra Kai, but for Ralph Macchio, Daniel LaRusso has never gone away. In his new memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me (out Oct. 18), the actor looks back on his journey as the titular Kid, which began back in 1983 when he got invited to audition for a movie about a bullied teenager who uses martial arts to defend himself.
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season finale recap: Let's make some rings!
Welcome back to Middle-earth, where we finally get some answers to the mysteries that have shadowed season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. If you don't mind, I might take a second for a quick victory lap, since I did correctly predict (both in a previous recap and on EW's podcast All Rings Considered) that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was Sauron. It was the enmity between him and Adar (Joseph Mawle) right before Adar talked about previously defeating Sauron that did it for me, but Gil-galad's (Benjamin Walker) prediction that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) would end up aiding Sauron, rather than destroying him, was also a big factor given her relationship with Halbrand.
EW.com
John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way
Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy. "I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
EW.com
Rings of Power star Daniel Weyman talks the Stranger's big finale reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A wizard is never late. Nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to. And indeed, a wizard did arrive in the season 1 finale of The Lord...
EW.com
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Mother of Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: 'It didn't happen like that'
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is slamming the Netflix series for its portrayal of her and her son. Shirley Hughes, the mother of aspiring model Tony Hughes, told The Guardian that she hasn't watched the entirety of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but noted that "it didn't happen like that."
EW.com
Val Kilmer called the best Batman
Asking Joel Schumacher about his Batman films must be like asking Steve Bartman about the Chicago Cubs. But the director, who was blamed for nearly killing the franchise after 1997's Batman & Robin, seemed to have a healthy perspective when an IFC.com reporter brought it up during press for his latest film, Trespass, with Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman. "I'm responsible for everything. I said, 'yes' and I took it on," he said. "It's not my favorite movie I've ever made, but I'm proud of my cast and I'm proud of all the artists who worked on it. I take full responsibility for Batman & Robin."
EW.com
Brian Tee to exit Chicago Med after 8 seasons, but will return to direct
Dr. Ethan Choi is hanging up his scrubs. Brian Tee, who has portrayed Choi on Chicago Med since its 2015 premiere, is departing the cast of the NBC medical drama after eight seasons, EW has confirmed. He'll make his final appearance in episode 9, "Could Be the Start of Something New," set to air Dec. 7. But this is not a permanent goodbye: Tee will return behind the camera and make his directorial debut on episode 16.
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
EW.com
Halloween Ends review: Overloaded with therapy-speak, Ends could use more edge
Before it lumbers to its big showdown — halfheartedly, with all the excitement of a third installment of a third reboot cycle — Halloween Ends is an unusually Michael Myers-free affair. Where's the big guy? He's lurking in the sewers while a completely different drama plays out, one we're supposed to be just as into. You have to go back to 1982's cult-accruing Halloween III: Season of the Witch, about a killer TV broadcast, to find an approach as daring, though don't confuse that for successful.
EW.com
Johnny Depp to sit with Larry King
Larry King will interview Johnny Depp in his next CNN television special on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The 77-year-old had hinted at his plans to interview the Pirates of the Caribbean star back in the spring — calling Depp "high on the list" of subjects he'd never corralled — but today, he tweeted the news himself, including a photo from their recent sitdown.
EW.com
Album Sales: Jack White's 'Blunderbuss' debuts at No. 1; The Wanted can't compete with One Direction
After records with the White Stripes, the Raconteurs, and the Dead Weather, Jack White released his first solo record this week — and earned the first no. 1 album of his career. Blunderbuss entered the Billboard 200 at the top with sales of 138,000. That was enough to put...
EW.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Amber Heard, Sharlto Copley: New project news in Casting Net
* Suddenly Seymour? Let's hope! Joseph Gordon-Levitt is working with Warner Bros. and Wanted producer Marc Platt on a new big screen version of the musical horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with the hope Gordon-Levitt would play the mild-mannered florist who discovers one of his plants lives on human blood. Robert Aguirre-Sacasa — who's written on Big Love and Glee, and was brought in to revise the book for Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark — is penning the script. No director is attached. [THR]
Comments / 0