Detroit, MI

Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future

(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun. The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
Debbie Stabenow
Mike Duggan
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week

It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
DETROIT, MI
