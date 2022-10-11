Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
New beginnings for new homeowners dealing with possible tax foreclosures in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new relief for more than 250 Detroit families living with the uncertainty that they could be kicked out of the houses they call home as possible tax foreclosure was hanging over their heads, but not anymore. It’s all thanks to the Make It Home program,...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun. The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.
City backs down on plan to close off canals in Jefferson Chalmers; fines and litigation may be next
Residents in Jefferson Chalmers are breathing a partial sigh of relief after a packed town hall sent city officials a clear message: No dams on the canals. City officials took note, confirming that the plan to close canals is now off the table. “The consensus of the attendees is that...
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
Dearborn book controversy gets heated; Detroit pumps more money into ShotSpotter
On this episode of Let It Rip, the panel discusses a controversy over LGBTQ+ books that has school board meetings in Dearborn heated. Plus, Detroit has approved more funding for ShotSpotter technology, and residents are divided on how they feel about it.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the...
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week
It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the MDOT confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
