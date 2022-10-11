Read full article on original website
Dearborn book controversy gets heated; Detroit pumps more money into ShotSpotter
On this episode of Let It Rip, the panel discusses a controversy over LGBTQ+ books that has school board meetings in Dearborn heated. Plus, Detroit has approved more funding for ShotSpotter technology, and residents are divided on how they feel about it.
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
The Hudson Cafe, popular Detroit brunch spot, announces Northville location
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Hudson Café plans to open a new restaurant in Northville next year. It will be the second location for the popular Detroit brunch spot that features a menu that's both sweet and savory. Renovations have started where the eatery will be near 6...
Detroit police packing car for supplies for veterans
The Detroit Police Department is accepting toiletries, shaving kits, face and bath towels, and more as it tries to get donations for veterans. Donations will be accepted at all precincts until Oct. 31. For more information, contact Neighborhood Police Officer Danyell Robinson Sr. at (313) 600-3354 or at robinsond921@detroitmi.gov.
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun. The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from cars at Henry Ford's Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Families at Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village enjoyed themselves inside the Henry Ford Museum's outdoor exhibits but returned to their vehicles to find they were missing a key component to their car: their catalytic converter. The thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Metro...
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Allen Park man accused of lighting 25 Swift semi-trucks on fire across country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of setting 25 Swift Transportation semi-trucks on fire since 2020. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, allegedly set six fires in California, three fires in Arizona, nine fires in New Mexico, three fires in Texas, and one fire each in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama from June 2020 until September of this year.
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
Metro Detroit weekend road work to close I-96 Express, lanes on I-696, I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out this weekend, you'll want to plan your detours now. Road work will completely close stretches of the east and westbound I-96 Express lanes in Detroit, part of the Lodge Freeway, and lanes on I-75 and I-696. Other roads will also experience closures from construction.
Feds: Michigan man caught lighting 25 semi-trucks on fire
An Allen Park man is accused of setting 25 trucks on fire across the country. According to an affidavit they are Swift Transportation trucks, a company that cooperated in an investigation that sent him to prison in 2018.
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Man accused of rubbing self on 3 employees at Rochester Hills beauty store
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of rubbing himself on three employees at a Rochester Hills beauty store after asking them for help. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Dante Fermin Colon allegedly assaulted women at the store in the 2800 block of S. Rochester Road on three occasions Sept. 22.
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
New Detroit homeowner stuck with $5,200 water bill after previous owner didn't pay full amounts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Nicole Geissinger moved to Detroit from Wisconsin and bought her first home in April, so she could further her training at the DMC. Everything was going well for her until she received a water bill for more than $5,200. "I accidentally found out about it...
Detroit fire chief says arson suspected in blaze that burned down home near Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fire investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of a blaze that burned down a blighted home in downtown Detroit over the summer. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the department had completed its investigation of the fire and called it suspicious. No source of the fire has been found.
Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
