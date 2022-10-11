Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Game Preview: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State currently sits with a 2-4 record overall, and a winless mark in Big Ten play. The Spartans are looking to break a horrid four-game losing streak in which MSU has been defeated by double-digits in each contest. Michigan State’s next opportunity to get a much-needed win comes this...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops video of uniforms for ‘Maize Out’ game vs. Penn State in Week 7
Michigan football is swinging for the fences this week against No. 10 Penn State. And the hype around Saturday’s matchup? One could call it “a-Maize-ing,” though the uniforms won’t have much of that color. Michigan released a hype video officially announcing what it will be wearing,...
Four Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Wisconsin
We react to several things the Spartans' head coach said this week ahead of MSU's game vs. the Badgers...
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
theonlycolors.com
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in Week 7
The Michigan State Spartans again play in Spartan Stadium this weekend, this time taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Homecoming game. Wisconsin returns to East Lansing for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2011. Despite a six-game lead in the overall series for...
theonlycolors.com
Big Ten Media Days Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant “very excited” for 2022-2023 season
Michigan State head women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant took to the stage in Minneapolis at Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball Media Days to address her team ahead of the season. Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo also spoke to the media on Wednesday morning....
msu.edu
DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game
This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career
Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
WILX-TV
Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories. Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson. Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football scores: Week 8 MHSAA scoreboard
The Michigan high school football season continues tonight with over 200 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
theonlycolors.com
5 Questions with Bucky’s 5th Quarter: Was firing Paul Chryst the right decision for Wisconsin?
Michigan State (2-4) will look to end its four-game losing streak in a homecoming weekend matchup with Wisconsin (3-3) on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast on FOX. To get a better look at the Badgers ahead of the matchup, we spoke with...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
WKHM
Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery
From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
