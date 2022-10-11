ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Game Preview: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State currently sits with a 2-4 record overall, and a winless mark in Big Ten play. The Spartans are looking to break a horrid four-game losing streak in which MSU has been defeated by double-digits in each contest. Michigan State’s next opportunity to get a much-needed win comes this...
MADISON, WI
theonlycolors.com

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in Week 7

The Michigan State Spartans again play in Spartan Stadium this weekend, this time taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Homecoming game. Wisconsin returns to East Lansing for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2011. Despite a six-game lead in the overall series for...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game

This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
DEWITT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories. Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson. Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.
MASON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
WKHM

Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery

From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

