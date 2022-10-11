After a multi-thousand-dollar donation from Amazon, The 12th Can will continue to address issues of food insecurity on campus. On Sept. 27, The 12th Can, a student-led, on-campus food bank, received a donation of $5,000 and six pallets of food, from Amazon. The food pantry is open once a month. The organization partners with Brazos Valley Food Bank and has served over 90,000 pounds of food to Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, according to The 12th Can’s official website.

