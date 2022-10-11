Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Student Body President vetoes Northgate advocacy bill
On Oct. 13, Student Body President Case Harris vetoed The Fate of the Gates Bill. The bill heavily advocated against changes proposed by the College Station police chief for the Northgate District. On Oct. 5, the bill was up for debate, and was unanimously passed by Student Senate. However, Harris...
Battalion Texas AM
University teams aid Hurricane Ian recovery
As Hurricane Ian is the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935, students and staff traveled to aid in recovery efforts. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, or VET, AgriLife Extension Service’s Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit, Forest Service and Engineering Extension Service Task Force 1. The state of Florida deployed the Texas A&M Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, or CRASAR.
Battalion Texas AM
Opinion: Racism by another name
Recently, Texas A&M University has been seized in controversy over its new faculty hiring program, ACES Plus. The university is being sued, and what makes it worse is the lawsuit is being brought forth by a professor from the University of Texas, or UT (I will try and refrain from using the arguably better acronym.)
Battalion Texas AM
Opinion: The A&M effect
My first semester at Texas A&M felt like a culture shock. From professors starting classes with a boisterous “Howdy!” to students stomping their cowboy boots and swinging 12th Man towels at football games, it was like a new world to me. This is largely due to the fact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battalion Texas AM
Getting to graduate, professional school
The Career Center’s place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Rudder Exhibit Hall, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For many of the current postgraduate students, the COVID-19 pandemic provided time to reflect on their career trajectories and consider other career paths. This has led to an increase in postgraduate enrollment for many Americans. Tiffany Tran, a second-year Texas A&M School of Law student, said she did not have a linear path towards law school.
Battalion Texas AM
Bomb threat at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University Police were notified of an anonymous call received by Technology Services Help Desk Central on Oct. 13. The call made reference to Kyle Field and evacuation procedures were initiated for the stadium and the adjoining Bright Football Complex. A Code Maroon message was sent out at 1:25...
Battalion Texas AM
The 12th [Man] Can
After a multi-thousand-dollar donation from Amazon, The 12th Can will continue to address issues of food insecurity on campus. On Sept. 27, The 12th Can, a student-led, on-campus food bank, received a donation of $5,000 and six pallets of food, from Amazon. The food pantry is open once a month. The organization partners with Brazos Valley Food Bank and has served over 90,000 pounds of food to Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, according to The 12th Can’s official website.
Battalion Texas AM
Ghosts, love and paranormal activity
Founded in 2018, Texas A&M’s Paranormal Society, or TAPS, is the university’s first known paranormal investigative student organization that focuses on learning about anything in the paranormal realm in a real, scientific way. Aerospace engineering senior Courtney Kramer is serving as president of TAPS this semester after spending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Battalion Texas AM
Cross County looks to run it back at home invitational
Texas A&M cross country is set to compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday, Oct. 15 in College Station. The Arturo Barrios Invitational is an annual meet put on by A&M and is named after former world record holder and arguably the best distance runner in A&M history. The Men’s...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M Men’s Rugby to Open Lonestar Conference play at home
On Saturday, the Gray Side of the Texas A&M men’s rugby club will have its first home game of the fall season against Angelo State University at the North Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. The Oct. 15 matchup will kick off at 1 p.m., and will be the Aggies first...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies host Auburn for much-needed home win
Fresh off its first win of the SEC slate, Texas A&M women’s soccer prepares to take on the Auburn Tigers in College Station on Friday, Oct. 14 at Ellis Field in College Station. Before A&M’s 2-1 upset over No. 20 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Sunday, Oct. 9,...
Comments / 0