South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)

Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Discover adventure on these Lake Tahoe day hikes

Lake Tahoe offers far more than casinos and crowded (if beautiful) beaches. Pack some adventure into your Sierra Nevada vacation this year by hiking among the mountains which surround the lake. Here are three rewarding outings arranged from easiest to more challenging. Martis Peak. Martis Peak boasts a fine view...
TRAVEL
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wing Foiling: New wind sport blows into Truckee-Tahoe

What are they doing out there ‘surfing’ above the flat water with that bright sail?. If you have visited lakes in the Truckee-Tahoe region this summer, you may have seen “wing foilers” racing back and forth across the water. A new community of wind enthusiasts from...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County VHR program survives

STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada launches new trail finder website

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday announced the release of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. “Together with our multi-agency partners, we are thrilled...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe grading, digging season ends this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — The digging and grading season for permitted projects will end on Saturday, Oct. 15, after which all construction sites must be appropriately winterized to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water quality, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency officials said on Wednesday. TRPA requires all construction sites to be...
HOME & GARDEN
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers

STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com. The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m. The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site. Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade...
STATELINE, NV
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

