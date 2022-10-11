Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)
Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Discover adventure on these Lake Tahoe day hikes
Lake Tahoe offers far more than casinos and crowded (if beautiful) beaches. Pack some adventure into your Sierra Nevada vacation this year by hiking among the mountains which surround the lake. Here are three rewarding outings arranged from easiest to more challenging. Martis Peak. Martis Peak boasts a fine view...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wing Foiling: New wind sport blows into Truckee-Tahoe
What are they doing out there ‘surfing’ above the flat water with that bright sail?. If you have visited lakes in the Truckee-Tahoe region this summer, you may have seen “wing foilers” racing back and forth across the water. A new community of wind enthusiasts from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County VHR program survives
STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada launches new trail finder website
The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday announced the release of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. “Together with our multi-agency partners, we are thrilled...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe grading, digging season ends this weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — The digging and grading season for permitted projects will end on Saturday, Oct. 15, after which all construction sites must be appropriately winterized to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water quality, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency officials said on Wednesday. TRPA requires all construction sites to be...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Death of Tahoe teen found in lake after going missing at a party ruled an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old from Tahoe who went missing from a party in August has officially been ruled an accident by the Nevada County Coroner.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID trustees seek facts on rec center expansion project grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The IVGID Board of Trustees will come together for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Chateau to discuss the facts that led to the termination of the recreation expansion project grant from the David and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. Since the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers
STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com. The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m. The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site. Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe community invited to weigh in on mental health act, spending plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division, is seeking input on the fiscal year 2023-26 Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan. Community members can provide input by attending an upcoming community meeting or submitting an online...
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
