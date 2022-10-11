Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.

