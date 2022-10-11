ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Finding ways to travel while facing high inflation | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation keeps on rising. The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices rose from August to September and are 8.2% higher than last year. So how do you keep having fun adventures while not breaking the bank? With the help of a travel advisor, of course! Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners recommends escorted tours. Not only can they save you money, but she says they can also give you a better experience as a traveler.
City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees

One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro.  A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030.  The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families.  […]
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
City Council Not Fazed By High Vacancy Rate In GPD

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle gave a disturbing report on the vacancies in the Greensboro Police Department at the City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13. The City Council didn’t seem fazed by high vacancy rate that, according to Biffle, is going higher, and the councilmembers offered no real solutions.
All lanes of W. Market St. are now open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
It's ok to rest: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many others, my week usually consists of early alarm clocks and busy workdays. When it's time to clock out, the business doesn't end. Whether that means running errands, attending meetings for community organizations, or getting a quick workout in. When I do have a moment...
Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
