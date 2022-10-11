Read full article on original website
Most significant increase in Social Security benefits since 1980s is on the way
GREENSBORO, N.C. — These days everything costs more. Housing prices are up 6 percent from last year. Food is up 11 percent. Electricity costs 15 percent. It's hard to make the ends meet especially when you're on a fixed income like social security. To help with that, social security is announcing the largest cost of living adjustment since the 1980s at 8.7 percent.
Finding ways to travel while facing high inflation | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation keeps on rising. The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices rose from August to September and are 8.2% higher than last year. So how do you keep having fun adventures while not breaking the bank? With the help of a travel advisor, of course! Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners recommends escorted tours. Not only can they save you money, but she says they can also give you a better experience as a traveler.
'We have to make ourselves and our health a priority' | Cycling group raises money for mammogram screenings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sally Newman of Greensboro has spent most of her career working in higher education. After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to teaching others about health and wellness. “I just want women to realize that we're important as well," Newman said. "We wear...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees
One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro. A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030. The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families. […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
rhinotimes.com
City Council Not Fazed By High Vacancy Rate In GPD
Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle gave a disturbing report on the vacancies in the Greensboro Police Department at the City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13. The City Council didn’t seem fazed by high vacancy rate that, according to Biffle, is going higher, and the councilmembers offered no real solutions.
All lanes of W. Market St. are now open
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro apartments had 900 people on waitlist 8 weeks into construction
Greensboro is doing a few new things to help those facing homelessness. Some ideas include affordable apartments and safe parking lots for those living in their car.
It's ok to rest: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many others, my week usually consists of early alarm clocks and busy workdays. When it's time to clock out, the business doesn't end. Whether that means running errands, attending meetings for community organizations, or getting a quick workout in. When I do have a moment...
'Better Together' | GCS Superintendent collaborating with families to address challenges in the school district
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' new superintendent wants to hear from *you* about how to improve schools. Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday. Superintendent Oakley said like many districts, GCS is trying to get back on track after years of pandemic challenges. She's...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
rhinotimes.com
Health Department Attempts To Fill Void Of Former East Greensboro Clinic
Guilford County’s former Evans-Blount Clinic was established by Guilford County government and its partners in 2010 to provide low-cost medical care to residents in East Greensboro. While the clinic is no longer offering those services, county health officials are trying to get the word out to the public that...
