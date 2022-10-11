ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

University of St. Joseph’s gets federal money to help collaborative learning in the health care field

By Kelly Bradley
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lt5a_0iV3FpBw00

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – When you think of health care, there can be many different stages of treatment including seeing a doctor, picking up a prescription, and a possible follow-up appointment with another type of medical professional. That could be the system of the past soon.

The University of St. Joseph is getting federal money that will go to a new program with an emphasis on collaborative learning. The $900,000 Connecticut Horizons Grant will bring students from multiple disciplines together including nurses, pharmacists, social workers, and more.

The idea is to move away from fragmented care and teach the next generation of medical professionals how to work with each other as a team.

“This will give the University of St. Joseph an opportunity to really ground it into the curriculum and provide it to most of the students in these programs,” said Janet Knecht, Chair of the Department of Nursing at the University of St. Joseph.

“When you’re in the hospital today, you’re not being taken care of by one professional, right,” Senator Chris Murphy asked. “You’ve got a team. Part of education for health care professionals has to be teamwork.”

The program is for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
HARTFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Neurosurgeon Named to “SpineLine’s” 20 Under 40 List

Neurosurgeon Vijay Yanamadala, MD of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute at St. Vincent's Medical Center was recently named to SpineLine’s annual 20 under 40 list. The list showcases the North American Spine Society (NASS) bright, young physicians under the age of 40. The SpineLine committee selects the most deserving individuals based on accomplishments to date, community service and philosophy of care.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Health
West Hartford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven

MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital robot allows for precise hernia surgeries

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A four-armed robot at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London is changing how doctors perform hernia surgeries. Depending on what tools are attached to those arms, the Da Vinci Robot is able to perform multiple types of extremely precise hernia surgeries. It’s possible because the robot’s arms are able […]
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol community mourning the loss of 2 officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The community in Bristol is mourning following the death of two officers. Neighbors say they are in shock and the grief is indescribable. Throughout the day on Thursday, residents were seen bringing flowers, candles, balloons and food to the makeshift memorial outside of the Bristol Police Department. “I put the TV […]
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Linus College#Chair Of#The Department Of Nursing#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
MassLive.com

Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians

Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
rew-online.com

Financing secured for office acquisition in Farmington, Connecticut

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged financing for the acquisition of 175 Scott Swamp Road, a three-story office building totaling 100,539 square feet in Farmington, Connecticut. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Northpath Investments, to secure the five-year, non-recourse, acquisition loan through bankESB. 175 Scott Swamp...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep

My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy