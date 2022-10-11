Read full article on original website
How to Bet on College Football in Iowa
It’s no secret that football is the most popular sport in the United State. With both seasons underway for college football and NFL, residents of Iowa can get in on the action with sports betting. The NFL is the most popular competition in the country. People of all generations love it. College football also holds a special significance in the state of Iowa, especially with the passionate fans Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones. If you love watching college football, then you may want to try college football betting this season. The Iowa sports betting scene is pretty good and it provides people with many wonderful options. Today, we are going to show you how you can enjoy betting on college football in Iowa.
Photos: Heartlanders scrimmage
The Iowa hockey team hosted a scrimmage at Xtream Arena. The team split up by white and black jerseys. The black team was known as Team Dash and the white team as Team Rose. Both teams were neck and neck during the scrimmage but Team Rose ended out defeating Team Dash by one point. The ending score was 4-3.
Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation Saturday after leaving the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Morgan was running on a third-down play as linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Coach P.J. Fleck said after the game that Morgan was alert while transported to the hospital. Fleck said Morgan’s wife, mother and athletic director Mark Coyle accompanied him.
New Orleans Pelicans Waive Former Pacers and Celtics Forward Kelan Martin
The New Orleans Pelicans have decided to waive former Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics forward Kelan Martin, who they recently signed.
Shorthanded goal decides Iowa Heartlanders’ public scrimmage
A shorthanded goal was the difference in the Iowa Heartlanders’ public scrimmage at Xtream Arena on Wednesday night. Forward Alec Broetzman recorded the game-winning score with less than five minutes left in the intrasquad exhibition to give Team Rose a 4-3 victory over Team Dash. “I was just trying...
Florida State Honors Sister of Clemson’s Bryan Bresee
Ella Bresee, 15, died from brain cancer in September.
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
The Clippers have both signed and waived a player today.
