ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Hail or Fail: Al Michaels says NFL would love for Daniel Snyder to sell Commanders

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday. In the wake of an ESPN report Thursday that Daniel Snyder has told his inner circle about the private investigators he has hired to gather dirt on fellow team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Amazon Prime play-by-play man Al Michaels addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Commanders co-owner, who is under investigation by five entities. He was quite frank.
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy