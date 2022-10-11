Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Hail or Fail: Al Michaels says NFL would love for Daniel Snyder to sell Commanders
A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday. In the wake of an ESPN report Thursday that Daniel Snyder has told his inner circle about the private investigators he has hired to gather dirt on fellow team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Amazon Prime play-by-play man Al Michaels addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Commanders co-owner, who is under investigation by five entities. He was quite frank.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson eyeing comeback: ‘I ain’t retired’
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is looking for an opportunity to resume his NFL career. “Hell no, I ain’t retired,” the
NFL・
Houston Chronicle
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
NFL・
Houston Chronicle
Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Draymond Green should seriously consider Jake Paul’s $10 mil offer to box
The Golden State Warriors are just days away from beginning anew this season following the drama spawned by the Draymond
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo treated for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor, the NBA confirmed Saturday. “He is receiving
NBA・
Comments / 0