Teams behind City Foundry, Old Rock house move ahead with plans for a new St. Louis concert venue
ST. LOUIS — A new Grand Center concert venue proposed by the developer behind City Foundry and the operator of the Old Rock House is moving ahead after a delay of several years. Developers are in the process of seeking city approvals for the new concert hall, called The...
rejournals.com
Holland Construction Services starts construction on $101 million multifamily development in St. Louis area
Holland Construction Services is making progress on one of its newest midrise development projects in the St. Louis area and recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for the project. Bemiston Place is a $101 million multifamily complex being developed in Clayton, Missouri. Construction began in early summer and columns now stand...
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'
ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans. More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
The fall and winter — not to mention early spring in St. Louis — can be a real bummer when you want to enjoy a meal outside. It's too cold, no matter how many layers, and no one is having fun. And that's where these St. Louis area...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
This St. Louis diner is opening a location at Lambert Airport this spring
ST. LOUIS — Travelers will soon have another opportunity to get a taste of St. Louis cuisine while passing through St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday its commission approved a proposal to bring Kingside Diner to Concourse C, which houses gates for American, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 13 to 19
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
Realtors in St. Louis, nationwide apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
ST. LOUIS — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
Spire gas company holds first public rate hike hearing in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, Spire held the first of three public hearings about a rate increase for natural gas services. A lot of people who spoke at the hearing are concerned because they already can’t pay their bills. The biggest question Wednesday night was why is this...
KMOV
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
Woman killed early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Wienermobile headed to St. Louis October 13 to 16
ST. LOUIS — If you or the kids wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, you can meet your hero in St. Louis this weekend. The Wienermobile will make stops in the Metro East, St. Louis County and St. Charles between October 13 and 16, 2022. If you relish...
5 On Your Side
