Saint Louis, MO

Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16

It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
KMOV

I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
5 On Your Side

Woman killed early Friday in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
