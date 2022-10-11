Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
It is way past time to stop keeping the identity of these violent criminals hiden from society. Regardless of their age. Long gone are the times when juveniles only committed petty crimes. They have become just as dangerous as the adults they are emulating. Societies right to know who the violent criminals are in their neighborhoods and communities. Supercedes any need to keep their identities secret.
Police: At hospital, suspect stole cell phone from car involved in crash
A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a cell phone from a car that was involved in a crash in July.
Police respond to robbery late Thursday
Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting, police say
EAST MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - East Moline police are looking for two men in connection to a shooting on Sept. 25. Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession. According to a media release each had a warrant issued for their arrest.
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
Woman arrested after body discovered in Knox County storage unit
A Maquon woman was arrested yesterday for the concealment of a death after a decomposing body was found in a Knox County storage unit over the weekend. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Marcy Oglesby on the class 4 felony charge. It's unclear if Oglesby is the owner of the storage unit where the human remains were discovered.
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer. Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and […]
Jackson County Man Charged with Murdering Wife
A Jackson County man has been charged with murdering his wife. 56-year old Christopher Prichard of Bellevue faces a charge of First Degree Murder in the last weekend’s shooting death of 55-year old Angela Prichard. On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the...
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
Rock Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison
A Rock Island man, Atoris Jaquez Slater, 28, of the 1700 block of 25th Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”); possession of a firearm as a felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
Davenport man charged with striking squad car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a police car and was involved in a standoff with officers earlier this month. David J. Tvedt, 49, is charged with interference with an official act with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, assault on a person in certain occupations - use or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony.
