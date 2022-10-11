Read full article on original website
Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool will try to stop Erling Haaland
Virgil van Dijk is relishing the challenge of trying to stop Erling Haaland at the weekend.
Joan Laporta backs Xavi in wake of Champions League disappointment
Barcelona manager Xavi retains the support of club president Joan Laporta despite the club's disappointing performance in the Champions League.
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Wasteful Foxes fail to make chances pay
Match report from Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real Madrid.
Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after injury derails Liverpool loan
Liverpool's on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after a thigh injury ruled him out for three months.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PSG deny orchestrating Kylian Mbappe smear campaign
PSG have denied leading a smear campaign against Kylian Mbappe.
Xavi unhappy with Gerard Pique's 'clear mistake' against Inter
Xavi didn't hold back discussing the defending of his team and Gerard Pique against Inter.
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Pep Guardiola press conference: Injury latest, Liverpool still a threat, contract talk, Erling Haaland
The key points from Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of Man City's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's asking price; De Jong asks to leave Barcelona
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Ilkay Gundogan, Gerard Pique & more.
Transfer rumours: PSG contact Saliba; Felix on Man Utd radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on William Saliba, Joao Felix, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool vs Manchester City
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool - Manchester City.
Barcelona to wear Drake's OVO logo on El Clasico shirt
Barcelona will wear Drake's OVO logo on their El Clasico shirt in place of the Spotify logo.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Graham Potter questions Chelsea injury record as number of absentees grows
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says the club must investigate the number of injuries they suffer as list of absentees grows.
Jorginho prioritising new Chelsea contract amid Barcelona links
Jorginho's priority is to sign a new deal with Chelsea, says his agent.
Antony praises Cristiano Ronaldo for helping him settle in at Man Utd
Antony has opened up on his strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
Phil Foden signs new Man City contract until 2027
Manchester City confim that Phil Foden has signed a new contract running until 2027.
