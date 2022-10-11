ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
