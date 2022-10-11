Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced for shooting Forest City police officer
A man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Forest City police officer and firing at two others in August 2021.
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of two people on Poplar Point Road just outside of Williamston on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
FOX Carolina
2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of grandmother
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
WYFF4.com
Deputies investigating early morning stabbing at Greenville County bar
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. According to deputies, the stabbing happened after 1 a.m. during a "large bar fight" at an address on Cedar Lane Road. Deputies said there were no other...
FOX Carolina
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video
*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder
A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2016 murder.
Comments / 1