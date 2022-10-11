ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 1

FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
philadelphiaobserver.com

Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video

*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

