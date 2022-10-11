ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk denies reports he spoke with Putin ahead of ‘peace plan’ tweet

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Elon Musk’s denied a report Monday that his public proposal to end the war in Ukraine — which sparked anger in Kyiv and agreement in Moscow — came after the Tesla CEO had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That’s the allegation made Monday by Ian Bremmer, political scientist and head of the risk-assessment firm Eurasia Group.

In a note to clients, Bremmer claimed that the Tesla CEO had said he’d spoken with Putin ahead of his tweet last week — which proposed ceding Crimea to the Kremlin, conducting a “re-do” of the sham referendums in Russian-occupied territory , and declaring Ukraine “neutral.”

Musk denied the claim on Tuesday after it was reported by Vice News .

“I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago,” he tweeted, adding, “The subject matter was space.”

Elon Musk claimed that he did not speak to Vladimir Putin before his Ukraine war tweet.
NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Musk went on to say that speaking to Putin about a peace plan would be “pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close.”

The Eurasia Group directed The Post to a statement by Bremmer, standing by his report.

“Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were,” Bremmer said.

Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

“I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 years. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week’s update was no different,” he continued.

“I’ve long admired musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which i’ve said publicly,” said Bremmer, before adding, “He’s not a geopolitics expert.”

Musk’s so-called peace plan was a non-starter for Kyiv.

Musk’s tweeted proposal echoed certain Kremlin talking points.
Getty Images

At the time, outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk responded simply, “F–k off.”

Musk’s tweeted proposal echoed certain Kremlin talking points — most notably his declaration that former Soviet leader Nikita Kruschev’s 1954 decision to put Crimea under the control the then-Soviet republic of Ukraine was a “mistake.”

The peninsula has been home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the late 18th Century, though the region itself has not always been under Russian control.

The US and much of the international community consider Crimea to be an integral part of Ukraine and reject Russia’s claim to have annexed the territory in 2014.

Musk’s requirement that Ukraine be “neutral” also echoes earlier Russian claims that the February invasion of Ukraine was meant to keep the country from joining NATO and the European Union.

