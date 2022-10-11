ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Draymond Green’s Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

View the original article to see embedded media. While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch. "Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest

Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

