Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

By Mya Clark
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department presented a proposal to City Council to start a Police Reserve Force.

The proposal states that the purpose of the force is to create a small pool of volunteer officers who can provide auxiliary services as scheduled or needed. The force would also allow honorably retired or discharged officers to continue to serve their community and maintain their connection to the Amarillo Police Department.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld, presented the proposal on behalf of the department and stated that retired officers have expressed interest in being able to volunteer in the department and continue providing service to the community. Police departments across the state including Fort Worth Police Department have created a reserve force.

“The experienced of our tenured officers there is no price you can put on that it’s priceless,” said Martin Birkenfeld, Amarillo Chief of Police. “The experience that our tenured officers carry and so the ability for them to come in for you know an example, some of their reserve time could be teaching classes, some of their reserve time could be doing the administrative task, some of their reserve time could be ugh showing examples of some in some of our scenario training and things they’ve seen.”

Prior experience, work history and skill set of the reserve officer will be taken into consideration in where an officer is placed. Officers who patrolled may have the opportunity to ride along with active officers and provide backup. Officers who worked in investigations, training and other fields potentially have the opportunity to work in those areas or similar areas.

In the initial phase of the police reserve force, applicants must be former officers from the Amarillo Police Department, pass a new background check, attend training and must volunteer 40 hours throughout the course of the year or as required by policy. There is no age limit.

All officers in the reserve will be certified Peace Officers and required to be current on all training. Officers will be authorized to carry a firearm, while on duty. Being an officer in the reserve force is voluntary and officers will not receive compensation. The department will provide all necessary equipment.

The reserve force will potentially have up to 20 members or 5% of the department’s population.

Reserve officers will have protection and if they are injured in the line of duty and will be covered by the City of Amarillo.

Now that APD has presented a proposal to City Council they will present an ordinance, likely within the next two meetings. If the ordinance is approved the department will enter a period of planning and hopes to activate the Reserve Police Force within six months, according to Birkenfeld.

kgncnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo

The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
AMARILLO, TX
1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
AMARILLO, TX
