Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup
The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
Tri-City Herald
Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ‘’Not Worried; He Struggles’
FRISCO - Jalen Hurts has made believers out of the critics. "Has he played us?'' said Lawrence, a vocal leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense. "All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet. So we don't know how good he is." Hurts' Philadelphia...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Have Fourth-Most Difficult Remaining NFL Schedule
After a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season, things do not get much easier for the Detroit Lions moving forward. Following their bye week, Detroit is facing the fourth-most difficult remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. The next stretch of six games sees the Lions matching up against the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
Tri-City Herald
6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers
The Denver Broncos enter the Week 6 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Denver has a whopping total of 18 players who have suffered a setback this season with a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars on injured reserve. Notable...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Baltimore Ravens’ Defense
We can all agree that the New York Giants being 4-1 at this point in the season was not something we expected. However, the Giants continue to find ways to get it done, week in and week out. In week six, the Giants take on the leaders in the AFC...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen on ‘Exciting’ Tre’Davious White: When Will Injured Buffalo Bills Star Return?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is excited to see Tre'Davious White back on the practice field. White suffered the dreaded ACL tear last year on Thanksgiving Day and is now one step closer to being back on the field. Allen revealed to the media after the workout on Friday that...
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days
For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
