ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Lions Have Fourth-Most Difficult Remaining NFL Schedule

After a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season, things do not get much easier for the Detroit Lions moving forward. Following their bye week, Detroit is facing the fourth-most difficult remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. The next stretch of six games sees the Lions matching up against the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Concussion#Cardinals#American Football#Ct
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

The Denver Broncos enter the Week 6 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Denver has a whopping total of 18 players who have suffered a setback this season with a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars on injured reserve. Notable...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy