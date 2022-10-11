Read full article on original website
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown
Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
SFGate
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
Man arrested for setting commercial trucks on fire in California
A man is facing federal imprisonment for allegedly setting 25 commercial trucks on fire throughout California and seven other states. The suspect, Viorel Pricop, 64, of Michigan, has been charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces anywhere from five years to 20 years in federal prison. Pricop […]
Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search
Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 as she was driving away from an am/pm store at an Arco gas station in Selma, California.
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Man Arrested for Narcotics Possession After Midnight Traffic Stop
A Susanville Police Officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation at around midnight Friday and wound up arresting the man on a litany of charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun by a felon. The man was also wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Plumas County.
California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance
Man accused of kidnapping and murdering four California family members, told a judge he needs more time to find a lawyer. KSEE's Esteban Reynoso reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
californiaglobe.com
Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?
No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California
OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
Washington Examiner
California restaurant pushes back after receiving backlash for Mike Lindell visit
A Northern California restaurant that served MyPillow's Mike Lindell has been deluged with negative Facebook comments after it posted a photo of the Trump ally and entrepreneur with two smiling employees. Humboldt County, located near the Oregon border, doesn’t see many famous faces. So when Lindell showed up to eat...
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
