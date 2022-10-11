Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Public meeting addresses ARPA funding priorities in Kent Co.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A work session Friday morning gave the Kent County Board of Commissioners the opportunity to weigh in on how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding should be prioritized. A total of $127.6 million in ARPA funding has been allocated for Kent County. The agenda posted...
Habitat for Humanity unveils 1st all-electric homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County unveiled the organization’s very first all-concrete homes Thursday. This will not only benefit the new homeowners, but everyone else, too. It’s all on one lot, but will eventually become three, brand new, single family homes in the Baxter...
'Time to retire': Grand Valley Marine to close doors after 58 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 58 years in business, Grand Valley Marine in Grandville will permanently close its doors next month. Owner Jeff Noel said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he's ready to retire and adds that it's been difficult to find Marine techs to work on customer boats, describing the trade as a specialized field.
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Kent Co. residents plead for more attention on PFAS contamination
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents and activists in Northern Kent County are calling for more action to be done to clean up the Rogue River and surrounding areas of PFAS. The activists invited local lawmakers on a listening tour in Rockford Wednesday. State Representative David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids), and Rockford Mayor Ed Ross were among the group.
WZZM 13
Is our first snow of the year on the way?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
Small homes take big step towards becoming reality in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Small homes are inching towards becoming a reality in Muskegon. The proposal to allow smaller homes and apartments in the city went before commissioners earlier this year, but it finally came to a vote on Monday night. City leaders say it's an exciting step towards ending the housing crisis.
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
Controversial mural at Grant Public Schools will remain, with some adjustments
GRANT, Michigan — Grant Public Schools has announced their decision regarding the mural painted by a student in the health center inside Grant Middle School. The school released a statement Thursday saying the mural will remain, with some adjustments. At the student artist's request, the mural will be returned...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
Gun Lake Tribe, state celebrate new bridge on US-131
A native American tribe the state of Michigan celebrated the opening of a new overpass bridge in Wayland Township Tuesday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
New Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral on Alpine Ave.
WALKER, Michigan — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Alpine Avenue. The fast food restaurant will replace the Golden Corral, which closed permanently on Monday. Earlier this summer, the Walker Planning Commission approved a proposal to demolish the building. They later made plans to fill it with a new Chick-fil-A.
Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties
A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Grant Public Schools: 'No final decision was made' on the future of controversial mural
GRANT, Mich. — After a Grant Public Schools board of Education meeting on Monday night, rumors have swirled regarding the future of a mural some parents in the district claim includes "witchcraft". Some on social media have said the board decided in a closed session to paint over this...
City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
