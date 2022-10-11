ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Muskegon, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Habitat for Humanity unveils 1st all-electric homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County unveiled the organization’s very first all-concrete homes Thursday. This will not only benefit the new homeowners, but everyone else, too. It’s all on one lot, but will eventually become three, brand new, single family homes in the Baxter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery

A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral on Alpine Ave.

WALKER, Michigan — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Alpine Avenue. The fast food restaurant will replace the Golden Corral, which closed permanently on Monday. Earlier this summer, the Walker Planning Commission approved a proposal to demolish the building. They later made plans to fill it with a new Chick-fil-A.
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties

A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
