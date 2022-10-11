ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

The Denver Broncos enter the Week 6 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Denver has a whopping total of 18 players who have suffered a setback this season with a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars on injured reserve. Notable...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Tua and Teddy Both Cleared from Concussion Protocol

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater officially are back and again available for the Miami Dolphins. Both players are out of the concussion protocol after being cleared Saturday morning. All indications are that neither will play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, though Bridgewater is expected to be active...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

The Bengals are searching for their identity through five games. They have experienced plenty of highs and lows so far this season as they try to get things on track. New Orleans could be just the place to jumpstart this Bengals team. The Saints are depleted with injuries to key players, including Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Why a Giants-OBJ Reuinion is a Longshot (and Other Thoughts)

Reports of former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr being open to a reunion in New Yorkare very much alive and well. While I completely understand the interest, given the state of the Giants' receiving corps and the sentimental feelings that most of the fan base has for Beckham (and vice versa), I would be stunned beyond belief if a reunion were to take place this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sued for $10 million in New Orleans by the man who accused Kamara of assaulting him outside of a Las Vegas casino in February during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. Darnell Greene of Houston accused Kamara and a group of his friends of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

The Guardians Bullpen Has Been The Strongest Part Of The Team In The Playoffs

One of the saviors from game two of the ALDS was the dominant Guardians' bullpen. After Shane Bieber exited the game, Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak, and Emmanuel Clase came into the game and shut down the Yankees. Stephan pitched 1.1 innings and struck out four batters, including Aaron Judge. Karinchak...
MLB

