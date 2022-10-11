ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th

CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Saginaw provides update on allocation of ARPA funds

SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing an update on the recent allocation of ARPA funds. The City of Saginaw approved the allocation of $11.6 million in ARPA funds for housing and blight-related categories at the September 26 city council meeting. New links: Priest convicted of sexual assault...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankenmuth, MI
City
Christmas, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Board of Education discusses possibility of demolishing 2 school buildings

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Board of Education talked Wednesday on the possible demolition of Central High School-Whittier campus. New links: Teenager sentenced regarding death of Flint Police Captain Birnie. Flint Community Schools wishes to utilize Burnash Wrecking Inc. and Certified Abatement Services Inc. to perform Demolition and Asbestos Remediation...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

YWCA discusses what signs to look out for in possible domestic abuse victims

FLINT, Mich. — October is domestic violence awareness month and a mid-Michigan agency wants people to know the signs of domestic abuse and become aware of the resources. “Victims tend not to report, because they are concerned for their life, along with the brainwashing they undergo," said Michelle Rosynsky, the CEO of YWCA of Greater Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Wonderland

Comments / 0

Community Policy