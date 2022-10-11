Read full article on original website
Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run taking place Oct. 15th
CLIO, Mich. - The Clio Can-Do 5K Color Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Proceeds from the race will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:. Clio Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area. Registration is available online at http://werunthistown.com. Cost for the color run is $30 for adults...
City of Saginaw provides update on allocation of ARPA funds
SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is providing an update on the recent allocation of ARPA funds. The City of Saginaw approved the allocation of $11.6 million in ARPA funds for housing and blight-related categories at the September 26 city council meeting. New links: Priest convicted of sexual assault...
Flint Fire Department invites elementary kids to fire station for fire prevention week
FLINT, Mich.— In honor of fire prevention week, the Flint Fire Department invited kindergarten and first grade students from Freeman Elementary School to fire station 1 Wednesday. The department is working with schools to educate children about fire safety. On October 12, the kids were shown some of the...
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
Flint Board of Education discusses possibility of demolishing 2 school buildings
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Board of Education talked Wednesday on the possible demolition of Central High School-Whittier campus. New links: Teenager sentenced regarding death of Flint Police Captain Birnie. Flint Community Schools wishes to utilize Burnash Wrecking Inc. and Certified Abatement Services Inc. to perform Demolition and Asbestos Remediation...
Sheriff's office to hold press conference after rescue of emaciated dog
FLINT, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson will hold a press briefing on Friday at 2:00 p.m. after the rescue of an emaciated dog. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the City of Flint for an emaciated and starved dog on October 7, 2022. New...
YWCA discusses what signs to look out for in possible domestic abuse victims
FLINT, Mich. — October is domestic violence awareness month and a mid-Michigan agency wants people to know the signs of domestic abuse and become aware of the resources. “Victims tend not to report, because they are concerned for their life, along with the brainwashing they undergo," said Michelle Rosynsky, the CEO of YWCA of Greater Flint.
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
