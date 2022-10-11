Read full article on original website
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
8-year-old student notifies teacher of weapon on school campus, mother upset school didn’t notify her
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is angry after picking up her child from school to find out a student had a gun on campus. She is upset that the school never notified any parent nor took the proper safety procedures, according to her daughter. Students are taught that if...
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Public defender reacts to verdict in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes praised the jury for carrying out “a solemn responsibility” on Thursday after putting an end to the penalty phase of the Parkland school shooter by recommending life in prison without the possibility of parole. Weekes also asked...
Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor
On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Jail Guard Arrested for Making Traffic Stop at Gunpoint in Tamarac
A jail guard claims he was cut off in traffic so he followed the offending driver intending to make an arrest, but that driver was not the one who ended up behind bars, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Eric Tyre Harris, 53, was charged with five counts of aggravated...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Parkland shooting juror explains why murder weapon was brought to deliberation room
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Thursday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, the jury in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase decided not to impose the death penalty on confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. At one point, the jury requested to see the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting, and...
Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence
TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree...
Parkland trial jurors answer questions following decision not to execute confessed gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The confessed gunman from the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The decision comes after the jury in the trial’s sentencing phase announced they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision...
Sheriff Judd’s comment on the life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer
Sheriff Judd was asked by a local reporter about his reaction to the Broward County jury recommendation of life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer. The Sheriff did not beat around the bush—this is a must-watch:
