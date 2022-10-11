ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Public defender reacts to verdict in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes praised the jury for carrying out “a solemn responsibility” on Thursday after putting an end to the penalty phase of the Parkland school shooter by recommending life in prison without the possibility of parole. Weekes also asked...
Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor

On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
