Ohio State

Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

( WJW ) – Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?

According to BetOhio.com , one Northeast Ohio city is among the top three cities in the state with the best odds of a ghost sighting.

BetOhio, which specializes in sports betting in the Buckeye State, says they used data from GhostsofAmerica.com to determine the number of ghost sightings across Ohio and from there they determined which cities had the best odds of spotting a ghost.

Here’s what they found:

“As expected, your odds of a ghost encounter on a given day in Ohio is very slim, though your best bet would be to try southwest Ohio,” said the company in their report .

They determined Springfield, Ohio was the city in Ohio where ghost hunters are most likely to find success. According to their data, the chance of seeing a ghost in Springfield is 2.39%.

Ranking second in the state is Hamilton at 1.35%.

Then Youngstown where you have just slightly above a 1% chance of seeing a ghost.

Here is their ‘Top 10 Ohio Cities for Ghost Sightings Reported.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 4

Basil Hayden
3d ago

It's almost as if you eat a four way hit of Mr. Natural, look up in the sky, and see the night. but don't let it suck you in.!!!

Reply
3
