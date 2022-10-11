ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

View the original article to see embedded media. While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch. "Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala 'Absolutely' Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Faith In Caleb Martin At Power Forward

The Miami Heat learned the value of forward P.J. Tucker last season. He was the guy who dove for loose ball, grabbed the tough rebound and could also hit the occasional 3-pointer from the corner. In short, he was their intangibles player. With Tucker now in Philadelphia, the Heat needed...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS

Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

