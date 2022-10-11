The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO