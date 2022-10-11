Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Menominee County due to paper mill fire
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County following a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee last Thursday. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling...
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
Michigan raising awareness for reducing household energy costs during Weatherization Month
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is teaming up with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to raise awareness during Weatherization Month with a program that reduces household energy costs by an average of $283 per year. Energy efficiency measures installed in client homes include items such...
Mid-Michigan disaster relief org. gives update on help with hurricane Ian aftermath
LEE COUNTY, Fla. —It has been two weeks since hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, and a mid-Michigan non-profit disaster relief organization has been there for more than a week assisting in recovery. Rob Lo'Ree, the founder of S.T.O.R.M. Search and Rescue, is describing the situation as dire....
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Florida Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. (WEAR) — A family in Florida recently found a woman's lost phone in a Walmart store. They were kind enough to turn it in to customer service, but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR. This amazing family...
