Michigan State

nbc25news.com

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
nbc25news.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
POLITICS
nbc25news.com

Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
GAYLORD, MI
nbc25news.com

Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Oxford Township teen arrested for social media internet threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies after posting pictures on social media of three handguns and claiming he would kill individuals of Jewish descent, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the 14-year-old was arrested at...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

