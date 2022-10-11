Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
FOX Reno
Man arrested after fight in Sparks involving knife and hammer
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a fight in Sparks Thursday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Sparks Police officers responded the 400 block of Michele Way for a report of a man who was stabbed on Oct. 13 around 5:45 p.m. Officers found two men who had been in a fight involving a knife and a hammer.
FOX Reno
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
FOX Reno
Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
FOX Reno
Kiely Rodni's death ruled accidental drowning, no foul play suspected, police say
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Police have determined the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was accidental. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy ruled her death the result of a drowning and there was no information to suspect foul play. The teen went missing after attending a large party...
FOX Reno
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
FOX Reno
Jay Kenny seeking upset against Naomi Duerr as she goes for third term on Reno council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the race for Reno's Ward 2 this midterm election cycle, two-term councilwoman Naomi Duerr seeks to defend her seat, facing a well-funded challenger in small business owner Jay Kenny. Duerr comfortably advanced through the June primary, receiving 54% of the...
FOX Reno
Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
FOX Reno
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
FOX Reno
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
FOX Reno
Sparks High alum donates time, supplies to brighten former school
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks High alum Craig Gustavson has been busy painting the chain and pillars outside of Sparks High from their old gray color to school colors of maroon and gold. Gustavson, class of 1962 donated his time and supplies to do the...
FOX Reno
Four finalists chosen for second vacant seat on Reno city council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Wednesday to narrow down the list of 19 applicants for the vacant Ward 3 seat to four finalists. Council members voted to advance Kyle Edgerton, Miguel Martinez, Courtney McKimmey and Sean Savoy. (Click their names above...
FOX Reno
$38 million donation to bring handful of renovations, additions to Incline High School
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A generous donation from The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation will bring a handful of new additions and renovations to Incline High School. The $38 million donation will be used to build a new football field, running track and a...
FOX Reno
The story behind Reno's Black Rabbit Mead Co.
Black Rabbit Mead Company was founded by two local high school teachers, Jake and Will. They discovered a love for mead when they met another teacher, Al from Al's Bees. He offered to give them some honey and a mead making kit, if they’d split the bottles. News 4...
FOX Reno
Community organizations invited to be in Reno's Veterans Day Parade next month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Reno next month and community organizations are invited to participate in the parade. For this year's Veterans Day Parade, which is set for November 11 at 11:11 a.m.,...
