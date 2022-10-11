Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO