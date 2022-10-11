Read full article on original website
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF. Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $693,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.
Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 84.4%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 2.6%
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.
BTIG Research Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.05.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.
Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $107.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Shares Up 3.7%
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. PepsiCo Company Profile. (Get Rating) PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various...
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.23.
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 15,318 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Cwm LLC Invests $7.92 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 217,256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 4.2% Higher
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.
Insulet Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 3.9%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,875 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities
CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.
