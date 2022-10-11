Read full article on original website
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 34,587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 36,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 224,528 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 120,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 88,426 shares in the last quarter.
Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.53.
Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SCP Investment LP Makes New $326,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,535 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
