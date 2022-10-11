Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Corteva by 97.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.3% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $1.17
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling
Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
parktelegraph.com
Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Takes Center Stage
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.48, or +3.68%, to $41.7. Volume reached 905,921 shares, with price reaching a high of $41.7 and a low of $41.5. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Wells Fargo Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief in Florida.
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
Earnings Previews: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab
Banks and other financial institutions will lead off next week's round of earnings reports, with these three firms posting quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
americanbankingnews.com
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 2.6%
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
americanbankingnews.com
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Trading Up 2.4%
Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.
tickerreport.com
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.75.
americanbankingnews.com
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 4.2% Higher
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.
americanbankingnews.com
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $19.68
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.
americanbankingnews.com
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 3.3%
Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
americanbankingnews.com
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 3.9%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
americanbankingnews.com
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 3.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.
americanbankingnews.com
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 5.8%
INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
americanbankingnews.com
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.24
TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
Comments / 0