Business

NBC Miami

China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years

China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say

Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
TRAFFIC
NBC Miami

Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise

Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
MARKETS
Jeff Cox
Janet Yellen
NBC Miami

Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy

Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
