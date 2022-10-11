Read full article on original website
China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
Insana: Signs Emerge That the Big Drivers Behind This Hot Inflation Reading Are Starting to Cool
Whether the financial markets have correctly priced in "peak inflation" and a potential Federal Reserve pivot is a topic for another day. But there is ample evidence that the inputs that drove inflation higher, especially in the goods sector, are heading back to Earth. A disinflation checklist may be in...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Musk Says SpaceX Will Stop Funding Starlink Terminals in Ukraine; Russia to Transport Civilians From Kherson
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX will no longer fund donated Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine. It follows a CNN report that SpaceX was pulling funding for the...
Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise
Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
Omicron BA.5 Is Declining in the U.S. as Emerging Variants Gain Ground, CDC Data Shows
Although the omicron BA.5 variant remains dominant in the U.S., it is starting to lose some ground to other versions of the virus, according to CDC data. The omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 have gained ground and are causing about 17% of new infections, according to the data. Scientists...
Pakistan summons US envoy over Joe Biden’s ‘most dangerous nation’ remark
Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the south Asian country as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. Biden made the apparently off-the-cuff remark late on Thursday while talking about...
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy
Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
Millions of Americans May Still Be Eligible for a Covid-19 Stimulus—Maybe Even You. Here's What to Know
Around 10 million Americans may still be eligible to receive a Covid-19 stimulus check, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Individuals with little to no income, who are not required to pay taxes, can complete a simplified tax return to receive compensation, says the agency. Americans who meet...
