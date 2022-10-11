Read full article on original website
Two ribbon cutting ceremonies in Jackson and Cape Girardeau
There are two ribbon cutting ceremonies in Jackson and Cape Girardeau today. One is for the Lutheran Home 50th Anniversary. The ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. at 2825 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. The second is for Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV). The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. at 147 N. Lacey Street in Jackson.
Two fatalities in Thursday morning crash in Poplar Bluff
A double fatality occurred yesterday (Oct. 13) morning, at County Road 441, 5 miles North of Highway PP in Poplar Bluff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old James Fuller, of Poplar Bluff, crossed the centerline, striking a second vehicle head on. Fuller and the driver of the second vehicle, 67-year-old James Osborn, also of Poplar Bluff, were killed in the accident. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Fuller was pronounced deceased at 7:41 a.m. and Osborn was pronounced deceased at 8:57 a.m. These are the 49th and 50th fatalities for Troop E this year.
SEMO Food Bank Awarded $500,000 Grant to Address
Southeast Missouri Food Bank, in partnership with Faith Temple Complex, has received a $500,000 grant from Feeding America’s Food Security Equity Impact Fund to address the root causes of hunger and food insecurity in Pemiscot County, which has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state. “We...
PBPD opens today on Shelby Road
Poplar Bluff’s new police station will open at 8 a.m. today. Police services have been slowly moving into the 27,000-square-foot facility on Shelby Road since August. The last department to move is expected to be communications. Services for dispatch and 911 are currently housed at space on the campus of Three Rivers College. Officials have previously said they expect it to be November before technicians are available to relocate the 911 systems. It’s been more than five years since dispatch moved to the TRC campus. Police services have been provided from the Poplar Bluff Street location since 2015, when the Second Street complex that previously housed operations was deemed unfit. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
New Madrid County Road Work – Route 61
Route 61 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction lane as Contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Larcel Drive to County Road 824 near Sikeston, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugs
A Charleston woman was arrested for several alleged felony drug violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Angela Riley was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances — meth, Diazepam and two unidentified substances. Each alleged violation is a felony. She was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to Mississippi County jail and released.
