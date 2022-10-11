Poplar Bluff’s new police station will open at 8 a.m. today. Police services have been slowly moving into the 27,000-square-foot facility on Shelby Road since August. The last department to move is expected to be communications. Services for dispatch and 911 are currently housed at space on the campus of Three Rivers College. Officials have previously said they expect it to be November before technicians are available to relocate the 911 systems. It’s been more than five years since dispatch moved to the TRC campus. Police services have been provided from the Poplar Bluff Street location since 2015, when the Second Street complex that previously housed operations was deemed unfit. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO