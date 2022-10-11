Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
wrtv.com
IU student found dead at home died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says
BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office. McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington. According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad...
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction...
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
IMPD homicide investigating after East Washington Street shooting leaves man dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was badly injured in an east side shooting Friday night and died at the hospital. It happened just after p.m. in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks east of Sherman Drive. Officers found a man who...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Indianapolis leaf collection runs Nov. 8 - Dec. 2
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that this year's leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for curbside pickup each week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day over a four-week collection period.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Fight at Kroger Brings Charges
A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants. Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.
WTHR
Irvington Arms Apartment tenants fed up with deplorable living conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
bloomingtonian.com
Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana
A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Fox 59
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Advancements in DNA testing help solve Hancock County cold case
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case spanning nearly three decades is finally solved, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The remains of "Jane Doe" were found under a Hancock County bridge 28 years ago this month. Neighbors have wondered about the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area in 1994.
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
