A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO