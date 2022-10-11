ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis leaf collection runs Nov. 8 - Dec. 2

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that this year's leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for curbside pickup each week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day over a four-week collection period.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Fight at Kroger Brings Charges

A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants. Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Advancements in DNA testing help solve Hancock County cold case

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case spanning nearly three decades is finally solved, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The remains of "Jane Doe" were found under a Hancock County bridge 28 years ago this month. Neighbors have wondered about the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area in 1994.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

