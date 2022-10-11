ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County approves 18-month waiver of fees for installing electric vehicle chargers

Fairfax County will waive fees for permitting and installing electric vehicle chargers for at least the next year and a half. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to waive all county-imposed permit, installation and signage fees for electric vehicle chargers for a trial period of 18 months. The waiving of fees will go into effect alongside the release of the new Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Trains Have Been More Crowded And It Isn’t Going To Get Better Anytime Soon, Metro Says

If you’ve ridden on a Metro train since Labor Day, you’ve probably noticed they’re getting more packed during peak periods. Trains are 35% more crowded during the 8 a.m. hour and 13% more crowded during the 5 p.m. hour, Metro officials said during a Thursday board meeting. The Red Line (between NoMa and Metro Center and between Farragut North and Van Ness) and the Orange and Silver lines (between Virginia Square and Farragut West) are seeing the brunt of the crowding — despite Metro adding 1-2 extra trains during peak periods on those lines. The amount of time customers have spent on crowded trains has doubled, officials report.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space

Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Virginia Attorney General Miyares to discuss school safety with Alexandria leaders

City leaders are arranging to meet Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares next month in response to an effort to curb violence within Alexandria City Public Schools. The discussion with Mayor Justin Wilson, School Board Chair Meagan Alderton and interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt was initiated in August, when Miyares sent a letter offering the support of his office.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review

Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

One injured in police shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a person was hurt after an exchange of gunfire between him and police Friday evening. The Arlington County Police Department said that officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Rd. after they received a report of shots being fired. When police arrived, they found […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County plans to let outdoor dining continue beyond pandemic

The end of Fairfax County’s state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic won’t mean the end of expanded outdoor dining. At a land use policy committee meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors indicated strong support for permanently relaxing the county’s permitting rules to let restaurants and other food and drink service establishments set up temporary outdoor dining areas.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

After scandals, Montgomery Co.’s entire Planning Board resigns

Montgomery County, Maryland, needs a new Planning Board. The County Council on Wednesday announced that it had accepted the resignations of the entire board: Chair Casey Anderson; Vice Chair Partap Verma, and commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

