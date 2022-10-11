Read full article on original website
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $693,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF. Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 3.9%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 84.4%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.23.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling
Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 2.6%
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Shares Up 3.7%
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. PepsiCo Company Profile. (Get Rating) PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various...
Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $107.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.
Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities
CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 2.8% Higher
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.89.
BTIG Research Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.05.
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 190,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183,976 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Canon by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 204.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Canon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
