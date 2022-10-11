Read full article on original website
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 2.6%
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,875 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 2.8% Higher
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.89.
Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 84.4%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF. Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 7.3%
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.6 %. The firm’s 50-day moving average...
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Shares Up 3.7%
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. PepsiCo Company Profile. (Get Rating) PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various...
Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cwm LLC Invests $7.92 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 217,256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling
Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
BTIG Research Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.05.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 21,175 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183,976 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $215.00
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.88.
West Branch Capital LLC Buys 678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
