No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election

Five candidates vie for three, three-year available seats on the Princeton Board of Education in November
Five candidates are running for three, three-year open seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal will face challengers Rita Rafalovsky and Lishian “Lisa” Wu in the November school board election. Bronfeld has lived in Princeton...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County’s Best Hidden Gem
I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
Jackson zoners deny subdivision for Swanborne homes, house of worship
JACKSON — A 3-3 vote among members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment has resulted in the denial of an application seeking the subdivision of a property on which market rate single-family homes, affordable housing apartments and a house of worship were proposed to be constructed. Following a...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
A $50,000 Powerball Ticket Was Just Sold in Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket — which was sold at a busy Mercer County, NJ retailer — just won a nice $50,000 prize in the Powerball lottery. The ticket matched all five of the six white balls drawn plus the Power Ball for Wednesday, October 12's drawing. There was no...
Ocean County School Districts Deal With Swatting Incidents
OCEAN COUNTY – Several Ocean County school districts became a target for swatting, making schools go into lockdown on Friday. Many local police departments put out statements regarding the status of these attacks, which all happened within a 30-minute time frame. Toms River Police was the first to publish...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Democratic candidates for Hightstown Borough Council to run unopposed in November election
The two Democratic Party candidates for Hightstown Borough Council are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the upcoming November election. Joshua Jackson is seeking re-election, while Todd Frantz is a political newcomer. Jackson, who is a lifelong Hightstown Borough resident, works at The Peddie School golf course. Frantz...
Netflix emerges as top bidder for huge studio complex at former N.J. Army base
Netflix has emerged as the lead bidder to purchase a 289-acre tract of land at the former Fort Monmouth Army base in Monmouth County, where the company plans to build a large production complex. The company said in a statement Wednesday that there is “still work to be done” on...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions
Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
