Read full article on original website
Related
Swisher County Sheriff Jimmy McCaslin resigning
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office said the Commissioners Court has accepted the resignation of Sheriff Jimmy McCaslin effective Sept. 30. “Swisher County is grateful to Sheriff McCaslin for his long-term service to our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” said officials. The sheriff’s office said the Commissioners […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Local Republican Elected Official Donates to Democrat's Campaign
One local Republican elected official recently contributed to a Democrat candidate’s campaign to oust another incumbent Republican official. According to finance reports filed this week with Potter County, District Attorney Randall Sims donated $100 to the campaign of Democratic justice of the peace candidate David Deleon. Sims’ contribution to Deleon comes as Deleon is seeking to oust incumbent Republican Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor in Potter County’s precinct two.
KFDA
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use. Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas. This land...
KTRE
Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced five members of a Borger family who participated in the January 6 Capitol riots. Dawn and Thomas Munn will spend 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally protesting in the Capitol building, CNN reports. Kayli, Joshua and Kristi were sentenced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
AC announces $3 million gift, FirstBank Southwest Center
Update (11:50 a.m.) Officials with Amarillo College announced that its fitness center will now be named the FirstBank Southwest Center after it received a $3 million gift and a “founding sponsor” title. According to a news release from the college, the FirstBank Southwest Center is located on the corner of Washington Street and SW 24th […]
82-Year-Old Winford Grant Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Randall County (Randall County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Randall County on Monday. The crash happened near Amarillo in Randall County at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 for January 6 Capitol riots
The Munns bragged about their involvement on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
kgncnewsnow.com
PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless
The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
KFDA
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift from FirstBank Southwest for athletics program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it has received $3 million from FirstBank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new FirstBank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed around the first of the year. Renovations to the fitness center...
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
1 dead after crash in Randall County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County. According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo. The report states...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man facing federal charges in Potter County
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County. Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7th, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.
acranger.com
AC announces $3 million gift and renamed fitness center
Amarillo College officials announced the name of the newly-renovated fitness center Oct. 13 as the FirstBank Southwest Center, and received a $3 million gift from the bank, making them the founding athletic sponsor of Amarillo College. “Our college is blessed to have unwavering community support and backing that has enabled,...
Tri-State shooting suspect booked into Potter County Jail
The suspect in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair has officially been booked into Potter County Jail for two counts of "aggravated assault against a public servant."
Borger family to face sentencing after Jan. 6 attack involvement
WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 1.5 years since the attack on the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, the five members of the Munn family who traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the building during the attack are expected to be sentenced Wednesday in the US District Court for […]
Amarillo man dead after Monday wreck in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday afternoon crash that killed one person in Randall County, about two miles west of Amarillo. According to DPS, at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 driven by 82-year-old Winford Grant was headed westbound on FM […]
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
Comments / 1