One local Republican elected official recently contributed to a Democrat candidate’s campaign to oust another incumbent Republican official. According to finance reports filed this week with Potter County, District Attorney Randall Sims donated $100 to the campaign of Democratic justice of the peace candidate David Deleon. Sims’ contribution to Deleon comes as Deleon is seeking to oust incumbent Republican Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor in Potter County’s precinct two.

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO