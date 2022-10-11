ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Swisher County Sheriff Jimmy McCaslin resigning

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office said the Commissioners Court has accepted the resignation of Sheriff Jimmy McCaslin effective Sept. 30. “Swisher County is grateful to Sheriff McCaslin for his long-term service to our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” said officials. The sheriff’s office said the Commissioners […]
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Local Republican Elected Official Donates to Democrat's Campaign

One local Republican elected official recently contributed to a Democrat candidate’s campaign to oust another incumbent Republican official. According to finance reports filed this week with Potter County, District Attorney Randall Sims donated $100 to the campaign of Democratic justice of the peace candidate David Deleon. Sims’ contribution to Deleon comes as Deleon is seeking to oust incumbent Republican Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor in Potter County’s precinct two.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced five members of a Borger family who participated in the January 6 Capitol riots. Dawn and Thomas Munn will spend 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally protesting in the Capitol building, CNN reports. Kayli, Joshua and Kristi were sentenced...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless

The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after crash in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County. According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo. The report states...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man facing federal charges in Potter County

A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County. Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7th, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
acranger.com

AC announces $3 million gift and renamed fitness center

Amarillo College officials announced the name of the newly-renovated fitness center Oct. 13 as the FirstBank Southwest Center, and received a $3 million gift from the bank, making them the founding athletic sponsor of Amarillo College. “Our college is blessed to have unwavering community support and backing that has enabled,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after drugs found in Potter County traffic stop search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search. William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in […]
AMARILLO, TX

