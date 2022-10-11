Get to know Jane Reed Ross, designer of Birmingham’s most popular greenspaces, including Railroad Park [VIDEO]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet in Head Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
Bham Now
9 spookiest drinks in Birmingham to celebrate Halloween + where to find them
Ready to get in the Halloween spirit with the spookiest spirits? Look no further because we’ve gathered some of the most ghostly drinks in Birmingham. Read on to find out how to celebrate Halloween through drinks. 1. Pilcrow. For terrifying decor and sinister vibes, find Pilcrow’s secret location, if...
Bham Now
17 local events for the perfect November, including the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival
From crunchy fall leaves to wintry Christmas trees, November is the month to savor fall and gear up for the holiday season. As always, Birmingham is busy planning lots of activities. From Día de los Muertos to the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, plan now for what’s ahead.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
Bham Now
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
Bham Now
5 tasty, Hispanic-owned taquerias in the Birmingham area that you need to try
Looking to close out Hispanic Heritage Month the right way? We asked—you answered. Here are five of your top 5 Hispanic-owned taquerias for a taste of Hispanic flavor here in The Magic City. 1. Tacos El Guero | Highway 280. Located on Highway 280, Tacos El Guero serves up...
Bham Now
12 exciting weekend events—Greek Food Festival + Harry Potter—Oct. 14-16
With the weekend just around the corner, it’s time to start making your plans. Birmingham has just about everything this weekend—from Greek food to Harry Potter to a cornhole tournament—and you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Keep reading to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, October 14-16.
Bham Now
EVENT ALERT + FREE BEER: Go to Alabama Environmental Council’s “Recycle 101” event, Sunday, Oct. 23
The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) is the one-stop shop for all information on how to keep our state clean of toxic waste. Keep reading to learn about why this is important + their event coming up on Sunday, October 23. Saying no to styrofoam. The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) has...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 14-16
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Flow clothing boutique in Uptown
Birmingham, we know of a new store that may just take your whole paycheck. Flow, a clothing boutique, just opened near the BJCC and City Walk. Read on to learn about this new spot with the trendiest and cutest outfits. Dream closet alert. With a motto of Shop, Vibe, Repeat,...
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
Bham Now
Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival
On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
‘A day I’ve been praying for’: Birmingham boy leaves hospital 100-plus days after gunshot wound to the head
A Birmingham boy shot in the head left the hospital Friday afternoon after more than 100 days at Children’s of Alabama. Family and friends gathered in the hospital lobby as 15-year-old Christian Savage prepared for his long-awaited exit. “It’s been a day that I’ve been praying for a long...
wbrc.com
New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes. The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
