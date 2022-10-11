Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock worth $7,021,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO