Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $693,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.
Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 84.4%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 7.3%
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.6 %. The firm’s 50-day moving average...
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 4.2% Higher
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 2.8% Higher
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.89.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
Insulet Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $107.00
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 8% on Insider Selling
Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock worth $7,021,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
B. Riley Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $22.00
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,875 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BTIG Research Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.05.
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 190,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 15,318 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
