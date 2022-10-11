ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
Phoenix woman to serve prison time for hitting and killing bicyclist

The incident, which happened in 2017, resulted in the death of Robert Dollar. On October 14, 2022, a judge sentenced Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time of Dollar's death, to a years-long prison sentence. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with one of Dollar's friends for reaction to the sentence.
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name

At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix causes evacuations

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews and other local agencies are working to secure an ammonia leak coming from an ice manufacturing facility. Residents near the Reddy Ice facility near 40th Street and Roeser have been evacuated while crews try to secure the leak. "Crews…are making progress receiving lower readings on...
Phoenix pediatrician warns parents after treating kids who try the spicy “one chip challenge”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The popular TikTok trend called the spicy “one chip challenge” is not necessarily new, but the company behind it, “Paqui,” released a 2022 version of the chip - hotter and spicier than ever. Now, a Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge.
Man shot during robbery at Phoenix food stand near I-17

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a food stand on Friday night. Police say the crime happened in an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim who was shot is...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
Mesa mom shot in the head by ex-boyfriend shares story of survival a year later

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.
