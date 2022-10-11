ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Reminding residents of rules regarding burning yard waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Fall Wildfire Season begins Saturday, and forestry officials remind residents about rules regarding burning yard waste. The Virginia Department of Forestry says burning yard debris is the leading source of wildfires in the Commonwealth. Forestry staff members work with local fire departments to provide emergency...
NBC12

Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff

PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road. Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some...
NBC12

A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
NBC12

Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after being shot outside an elementary school Friday afternoon. According to police, there was a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary on Friday, Oct. 14, around 2:17 p.m. Officers determined a fight happened outside the school, and a gun was pulled, shooting a...
NBC12

Come “Meet the Llamas” at family-friendly event in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family-friendly event is coming to Chesterfield this weekend!. The Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association will host a free “Meet the Llamas” outdoor event on Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian at 1021 Koger Boulevard. During...
NBC12

Belvidere Street to I-95 South ramp to close until early 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the N. Belvidere Street ramp that goes south to I-95 starting Monday, Oct. 17, for a long-term interchange improvement project. According to VDOT, this project will improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp from Belvidere (Route 1/301) to...
NBC12

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
NBC12

Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
NBC12

Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium. Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.
