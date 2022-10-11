Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Dozens of shelter animals from Florida arrive in Richmond following Hurricane Ian
The Petersburg fire department is taking a hands-on approach to pull in some extra manpower from the community into its stations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
cbs19news
Reminding residents of rules regarding burning yard waste
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Fall Wildfire Season begins Saturday, and forestry officials remind residents about rules regarding burning yard waste. The Virginia Department of Forestry says burning yard debris is the leading source of wildfires in the Commonwealth. Forestry staff members work with local fire departments to provide emergency...
NBC12
Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff
PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road. Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some...
NBC12
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
NBC12
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
Why police shut down Petersburg affordable housing event
A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NBC12
A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
NBC12
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after being shot outside an elementary school Friday afternoon. According to police, there was a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary on Friday, Oct. 14, around 2:17 p.m. Officers determined a fight happened outside the school, and a gun was pulled, shooting a...
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
NBC12
Come “Meet the Llamas” at family-friendly event in Chesterfield
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family-friendly event is coming to Chesterfield this weekend!. The Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association will host a free “Meet the Llamas” outdoor event on Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian at 1021 Koger Boulevard. During...
NBC12
Belvidere Street to I-95 South ramp to close until early 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the N. Belvidere Street ramp that goes south to I-95 starting Monday, Oct. 17, for a long-term interchange improvement project. According to VDOT, this project will improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp from Belvidere (Route 1/301) to...
NBC12
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
NBC12
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
NBC12
Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The bus loop at Charles M. Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs as Henrico Police officers greeted students Friday morning. As the students arrived to start their days, Henrico Police were there with positive energy and encouragement to tackle the day. This is a...
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
NBC12
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium. Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.
cbs19news
Civil rights attorney looking for answers following report on disparity in traffic stops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local civil rights attorney says there is a reason why Black and Latino drivers are stopped more than white drivers: bias policing. This comes after a state report showed drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police if they're Black or Hispanic.
Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of bill assistance programs available
The drop in temperatures can make it hard for low-income households to stay warm because of the increased demand for more energy and higher energy bills. Virginia Natural Gas is here to help.
