Pinecrest, FL

South Florida man shoots ex’s boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, police say

By Charles Rabin, Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A man shot his ex’s boyfriend in the hand in a Kendall apartment Tuesday, then drove to his Pinecrest home and shot himself in the head before SWAT officers stormed the property, police said.

The alleged shooter was still alive once police got inside his home, and he was transported to the hospital, Pinecrest Village Manager Yocelyn Galiano Gomez told Miami Herald.

“They found him shot, but alive with a head wound,” she said.

The incident in the normally peaceful village community rattled neighbors, many of whom were escorted from their homes during the incident in the presence of Miami-Dade SWAT officers, Priority Response Team members, and police from South Miami as well as from other neighboring cities.

Argument led to shooting

The suspected shooter was visiting a former girlfriend at an apartment in Kendall when he got into an argument with her current boyfriend and shot him, said Galiano Gomez, who was briefed by Village Police Chief Jason Cohen. After that shooting, he drove to his home in the 10600 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, she said.

A Pinecrest police officer who was on his way to the first crime scene in Kendall saw the man getting into a car, Cohen told the Herald. After the man entered his home in Pinecrest, the officer said he heard a gunshot, according to Cohen.

Police also managed to extract two women from the Pinecrest property, who were unharmed. The man’s niece was taken from inside the home and another woman was taken from an efficiency behind it, Galiano Gomez said.

After taking both women to safety, Pinecrest police called family members, who told them they didn’t believe anyone else was in the home; that’s when police entered and found the man in critical condition, Galiano Gomez said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged gunman shot himself before police entered the home or whether he did so during negotiations with police, who used a bullhorn as they tried to lure him outside.

Police hadn’t released his name as of Tuesday night.

This developing story will be updated.

