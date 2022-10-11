ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
NBC Chicago

Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say

Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
NBC Chicago

Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio

Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
NBC Chicago

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
