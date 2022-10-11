Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Any Chance to Sell Stocks During a Busy Week of Earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar," he said.
Fed Officials Expect Higher Rates to Stay in Place, Meeting Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage...
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said.
Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio
Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
Omicron BA.5 Is Declining in the U.S. as Emerging Variants Gain Ground, CDC Data Shows
Although the omicron BA.5 variant remains dominant in the U.S., it is starting to lose some ground to other versions of the virus, according to CDC data. The omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 have gained ground and are causing about 17% of new infections, according to the data. Scientists...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
The Yen May Be Weak, But Japan's Tourism Isn't Expected to Get a ‘Bona Fide' Rebound Without Chinese Visitors
The Japanese yen's slump against the U.S. dollar has sparked some worry in Japan, but that could encourage more travelers to visit the country again, according to analysts — though they say a significant rebound in the tourism sector won't happen without the return of Chinese tourists. After more...
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
Social Security Record 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Could Pressure the Program's Funds, Some Experts Say
Social Security beneficiaries are poised to see bigger checks with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. But it remains to be seen how that will affect the program's long-term funding projections, experts say. Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
