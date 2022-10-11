Read full article on original website
WRAL
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
jocoreport.com
Federal-State Grant Helps Enhance GALOT Motorsports Park
BENSON – GALOT Motorsports Park, the 125-acre complex of motorsports amenities that welcomes thousands of visitors to Johnston County each year, has been awarded a $583,586 grant derived from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to receive the funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on behalf of the Park, which is located off NC 242 near Benson.
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
State board that controls Spring Lake's finances won't OK funds to hire Jones as new town manager
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that he will not approve the funds to hire ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones for the same role in Spring Lake, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the community.
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
Yes, the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair was grown in West Virginia. Here’s why.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, Charlie Brown.
jocoreport.com
Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
WRAL
'A monstrosity': A Fayetteville neighborhood frustrated by natural gas substation
An eyesore. A monstrosity. That’s how frustrated homeowners in Fayetteville describe a natural gas substation built near their homes. The substation is one of the first things you see entering the neighborhood off of Yadkin Road. Piedmont Natural Gas said it was built there to regulate the pressure and...
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
More than 2,400 affordable housing units in works for Raleigh as rent prices keep rising
Raleigh is teaming up with developers to bring more affordable housing. There are currently five collaborative projects under construction.
