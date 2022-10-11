Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Trade Talk, Fixing the Defense, O-Line, and More

Should the team considering moving Liam Eichenberg? What has happened to Chase Edmonds? Are there any veteran tight ends who could help? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Don’t want to beat a dead horse but it seems the concussion rules are different for Miami based on optics. Tua has passed every test and he is still weeks out, yet the Bills DB who go knocked out vs. the Ravens on MNF was back in a week. Berrios never left game against Miami. Thoughts?

Hey Reza, first off, it was against Tennessee that Bills cornerback Dane Jackson sustained that scary injury and their next game was against the Dolphins and he didn’t play. And, yes, Berrios looked like he should have been taken out of the game, though the Jets ran two kneel-downs after his touchdown, so that didn’t make a difference. I also don’t know where you’re getting that Tua has “passed every test” because he’s still in the concussion protocol. What he’s passed are MRIs and CT scans, which don’t have anything to do with concussions. So your premise of some great conspiracy to keep Tua out doesn’t really fly. And we also don’t know whether he's still “weeks out.”

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I want to know what happened to the defense? We couldn't stop the run, couldn't stop the pass; was that a case where they got tired, or was it coaching or proper execution by the players?

Hey Jorge, if your question applies to the Jets game, there was some shoddy tackling against the run and the pass defense actually wasn’t bad other than the busted coverage on the 79-yard completion to running back Breece Hall. The issues in the Jets game, as was the case against Cincinnati, were the lack of a pass rush to impact Zach Wilson and again the inability to create takeaways on defense.

From Steven Montoya (@stevemontoya84):

Would sliding Eichenberg be a better solution at RT than Little and move Deiter to guard? How about re-sign Kindley to practice squad I thought he looked pretty decent in preseason.

Hey Steven, I’ll start with Kindley, who I also thought looked decent in the preseason. Problem is that he’s now on the Giants practice squad, so the Dolphins would have to sign him to the active roster to bring him back. As for your Eichenberg suggestion, I’m not necessarily on board with it because he’s not played great football at left guard this season and I don’t know why we would assume he’d become an upgrade over Greg Little, who started off doing well at right tackle before his play slipped the past couple of games. I would be interested in seeing what Deiter can do, but that would be as a replacement for Eichenberg and keeping Little at right tackle until Austin Jackson returns from IR.

From MermAndy (@iamMermandy):

Hi Alain: Who is on the trading block, what are the key positions of need & how likely do you think something happens? Thank you!

Hey Andy, first off, every player is on the trading block if the price is right, you know what I mean? In realistic terms, Mike Gesicki obviously is someone the Dolphins would trade in a heartbeat if they got a good offer. The key positions of need are the same as they’ve been: cornerback (because of the injuries to Howard and Jones), offensive line and an all-around linebacker. Do I think something happens? I’d call it a shade under 50-50 at this time because NFL in-season trades just don’t happen very often.

From Sal Cano (@SalCano73561477):

If Skylar plays, should Ezukanma play also? Familiarity is key.

Hey Sal, I get where you’re coming from, but familiarity is all nice and dandy in preseason games against a lot of guys who don’t make to a 53-man roster, it’s quite another thing when you’re playing in the regular season. So I think that would have very little bearing on Erik Ezukanma playing if Thompson ends up in the lineup again. It’s going to come down to the level of trust the coaches have in EE, which clearly is not where it needs to be right now.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Chase Edmonds has really struggled in all facets of the game. What’s your thoughts?

Hey Dana, I actually Chase Edmonds was solid for the first three games, but then he started dropping passes, first in the end zone at Cincinnati and then twice against the Jets. And Raheem Mostert also really picked up his game the last two weeks and sprinted past Edmonds on the depth chart, which cut into Edmonds’ carries. It’s also important to remember that Edmonds was not a lead back at any time during his stay with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s a good situational player and I do think he’s going to be a contributor at some point, though he's gotta stop dropping passes.

From David Quainton (@DQStuff):

At what point should we be worried about the defence? Wait, we’re there already… *how* worried should we be about the defence? (Brit, hence the cs in defence )

Hey David, yes, we should be worried about the defense, but we also need to remember that this defense hasn’t been at full strength all year because Byron Jones has yet to play. So to me the moment when the concern reaches maximum capacity is when the defense struggles with Jones and Howard in the lineup, or if a time comes when Jones gets ruled out for the whole season.

From Colindo Mare (@ColindoMare):

It’s clear our tight ends are not ideal scheme fits. Any potential trade block/pending free agent tight ends we can have our eye on?

Hey Colindo, I hear what you’re saying, but top-notch tight ends are few and far between these days, if we’re going to be honest about it. And those who have good tight ends aren’t likely to want to dump them. And the really good ones get locked up long term, which is what’s happened with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller. So combine that and add the fact that the Dolphins spent a 2021 third-round pick on Hunter Long and they’re high on rookie free agent Tanner Conner (though his dropped pass against the Jets was painful), and I’m not sure I’d hold my breath for the Dolphins to make a move to acquire a veteran tight end.

From Rick (@finsrichard):

Would you make an in-season trade for more OL help, regardless of whether Armstead misses time?

Hey Rick, if I could get the right offensive lineman at a reasonable price, then absolutely. The problem is offensive line depth is an issue throughout the league, so the idea of being able to get a quality lineman in a trade is not all that realistic.

From Mjkwarchak (@mjkwarchak):

The Dolphins will give Tua an elite level QB contract. Y/N.

Hey there, that is a fabulous question, one that obviously would be easier to answer after the season. But since you ask me now, and it’s not my habit to dodge questions, I’ll give you my best guess, under the assumption that by “elite level contract,” we’re talking similar to the huge deals signed by Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson and around what Lamar Jackson might get. And at this time, with Tua sidelined because of his concussion, I’d be inclined to say the only way it happens is if contains way less in terms of guaranteed money than a true “elite” contract. Tua did a great job in the first month of the season of answering questions about his ceiling as an NFL quarterback, with a perfect scheme in place for him along with elite talent at wide receiver, but there durability questions — fair or not — are just impossible to ignore.